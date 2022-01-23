B.C.’s South Coast under fog advisory through Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island are being warned to be cautious on the roads with periods of dense fog and the possibility of “near zero” visibility in the forecast.

Environment Canada extended a fog advisory Sunday for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway through to Monday afternoon.

“The areas of dense fog will linger through this afternoon before lifting later in the day,” the climate and weather agency said.

“Areas closer to the Strait of Georgia may remain cloudy after the fog lifts. Fog will thicken overnight and persist through Monday morning.”

2:50 Dry conditions across southern B.C. bring avalanche warnings Dry conditions across southern B.C. bring avalanche warnings

Environment Canada warned of hazardous conditions on the road, and urged drivers to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.

Story continues below advertisement

The foggy weather is due to an inversion, which developed as a result of a ridge of high pressure moving over the region according to Global BC Meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

Unlike in the warmer months when high pressure systems lead to blue skies, during winter months as heat escapes the ground can become cooler than the air, allowing the moisture in the air to reach a saturation point and create a low cloud cover or fog layer.

View image in full screen Under clear skies and light wind, radiation fog and an inversion can develop. Global BC