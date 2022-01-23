2 young people taken to hospital after ‘serious collision’ in Georgina, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two young people have been transported to hospital after a “serious collision” in Georgina, police say.

York Regional Police told Global News that officers received a call at around 12 p.m. ET.

Police say two vehicles collided at Ravenshoe Road and Kennedy Road.

ROAD CLOSURE- Please avoid the area of Ravenshoe Rd/Kennedy Rd in #Georgina as officers are currently on scene and investigating a collision at this intersection. Thanks for your cooperation. KE — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 23, 2022

Officers say two young people have been transported to hospital.

Police said the severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

UPDATE- ROAD CLOSURE- Ravenshoe Rd between Ravencrest and McCowan will be closed for several hours for a serious collision investigation #Georgina. Please find an alternate route. Thank you for your patience. KE — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 23, 2022

According to police, the major collisions bureau has been called in.

The intersection is currently closed to aid in the investigation. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.