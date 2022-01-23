2 young people taken to hospital after ‘serious collision’ in Georgina, police say

Two young people have been transported to hospital after a “serious collision” in Georgina, police say.
York Regional Police told Global News that officers received a call at around 12 p.m. ET.
Police say two vehicles collided at Ravenshoe Road and Kennedy Road.
Officers say two young people have been transported to hospital.
Trending Stories
Police said the severity of their injuries was not immediately known.
According to police, the major collisions bureau has been called in.
The intersection is currently closed to aid in the investigation. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments