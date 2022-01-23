Menu

Traffic

2 young people taken to hospital after ‘serious collision’ in Georgina, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 2:58 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

Two young people have been transported to hospital after a “serious collision” in Georgina, police say.

York Regional Police told Global News that officers received a call at around 12 p.m. ET.

Police say two vehicles collided at Ravenshoe Road and Kennedy Road.

Officers say two young people have been transported to hospital.

Police said the severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

According to police, the major collisions bureau has been called in.

The intersection is currently closed to aid in the investigation. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

