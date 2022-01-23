2 people taken to hospital after fire at Toronto auto body shop

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people were transported to hospital after a fire in Toronto on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers received reports of a fire in the Warden Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.

According to Toronto fire, the incident occurred at an auto body shop.

Cars were reportedly on fire both inside and outside the shop.

FIRE:

Warden Ave & Danforth

– reports of a vehicle on fire inside a building

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Fire o/s – advised 2-alarm, working fire

– officers located 2 injured parties, heavy smoke in the area

ROAD CLOSURE: Warden Ave closed from Danforth Rd & Danforth Av#GO145182

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 23, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The fire, which was initially deemed a two-fire alarm, was upgraded to a third alarm due to reports of explosions, Toronto fire said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.