Fire

2 people taken to hospital after fire at Toronto auto body shop

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 9:43 am
A Toronto Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Two people were transported to hospital after a fire in Toronto on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers received reports of a fire in the Warden Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.

According to Toronto fire, the incident occurred at an auto body shop.

Cars were reportedly on fire both inside and outside the shop.

The fire, which was initially deemed a two-fire alarm, was upgraded to a third alarm due to reports of explosions, Toronto fire said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

