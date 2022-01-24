Okanagan weather: More valley fog throughout the week

The holding pattern of an upper ridge of high pressure remains the dominant force heading into the final week of January.
As a result, morning valley clouds will linger at a lower elevation with afternoon sunshine filtering in.
Daytime highs will flirt with the freezing mark through the middle of the week with overnight lows in mid-minus single digits.
A few more clouds are expected to finish the week on Friday.
The weekend is shaping up to be a continuation of the same pattern with a few more clouds possible and daytime highs jumping just above zero.
