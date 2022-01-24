Menu

Okanagan weather: More valley fog throughout the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 1:00 pm
Morning valley cloud continues to linger in the Okanagan through the week. View image in full screen
Morning valley cloud continues to linger in the Okanagan through the week. SkyTracker Weather

The holding pattern of an upper ridge of high pressure remains the dominant force heading into the final week of January.

As a result, morning valley clouds will linger at a lower elevation with afternoon sunshine filtering in.

Daytime highs will flirt with the freezing mark through the middle of the week with overnight lows in mid-minus single digits.

A few more clouds are expected to finish the week on Friday.

The weekend is shaping up to be a continuation of the same pattern with a few more clouds possible and daytime highs jumping just above zero.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

