Weather

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 7:20 am
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. Global News

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to the blowing snow and bad road conditions Friday.

School Cancellations:

  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Evergreen School Division
  • Portage la Prairie School Division – Oakville and Hutterian Schools will be closed
  • Interlake School Division
  • Lakeshore School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division

 

Daycares and preschools:

  • Stonewall Children’s Centre closed
  • Teulon Day Care

 

 

Buses:

  • Portage La Prairie, no buses running

 

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

