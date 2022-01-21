School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to the blowing snow and bad road conditions Friday.
School Cancellations:
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Evergreen School Division
- Portage la Prairie School Division – Oakville and Hutterian Schools will be closed
- Interlake School Division
- Lakeshore School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
Trending Stories
Daycares and preschools:
- Stonewall Children’s Centre closed
- Teulon Day Care
Buses:
- Portage La Prairie, no buses running
Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments