School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to the blowing snow and bad road conditions Friday.

School Cancellations:

Lord Selkirk School Division

Evergreen School Division

Portage la Prairie School Division – Oakville and Hutterian Schools will be closed

Interlake School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Daycares and preschools:

Stonewall Children’s Centre closed

Teulon Day Care

Buses:

Portage La Prairie, no buses running

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.