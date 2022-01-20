Kingston Police searching for missing elderly woman around Rideaucrest Home

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday at around 8 p.m., Kingston Police were notified by Rideaucrest Home staff that one of their residents had gone missing from their premises at 175 Rideau St.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 71-year-old Heather Journey.

According to police, earlier in the evening Journey had stepped outside for a cigarette and did not return.

She was dressed lightly for the weather, her clothing is described as a white winter jacket over a nightgown, white hat, white wool socks and slippers.

She uses a burgundy walker for assistance.

Read more: Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics

She is five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds, has white hair and wears prescription glasses.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that an initial search conducted by staff around the building and property did not locate Journey.

Due to the extreme cold warning, Journey’s age, her inadequate clothing for the weather, the time she has been gone and her cognitive function, Kingston Police and others involved are highly concerned for her well-being.

A search coordinator, Canine Unit, infrared-equipped drones and more have been initiated by Kingston Police incident command.

Uniform patrol officers and detectives are continuing to look into any other investigative avenues.

Nearby residents are asked to be aware there may be a marked scene or search area, and to please ensure not to contaminate it even with the best of intentions.

Police are asking anyone living on Rideau Street and other nearby streets to check their rear yards, garages and other potential spots, to ensure Journey has not sought shelter on their property.

2:26 ‘It’s not believed any survivors will be found’: Explosion tears through Ottawa industrial building ‘It’s not believed any survivors will be found’: Explosion tears through Ottawa industrial building