Crime

Police seeking assistance locating missing man in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 9:19 pm
Police are searching for 38-year-old Gashawbeza Kefene. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 38-year-old Gashawbeza Kefene. Toronto Police / Provided

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a man reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police are searching for 38-year-old Gashawbeza Kefene who was last seen on Jan. 9 in the Queen Street East and Bond Street area.

Read more: 2 teens reported missing in Toronto located, police say

Police say Kefene is five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, short black hair and a moustache.

Officers say they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Click to play video: 'Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ' Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ
Toronto rallies together to help locate missing 26-year old artist and DJ – Dec 6, 2021
