Police seeking assistance locating missing man in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a man reported missing in Toronto.
Toronto police are searching for 38-year-old Gashawbeza Kefene who was last seen on Jan. 9 in the Queen Street East and Bond Street area.
Police say Kefene is five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, short black hair and a moustache.
Officers say they are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
