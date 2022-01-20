Menu

Canada

High school in Lillooet, B.C., retiring wildfire logo out of respect for neighbours

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 6:42 pm
A B.C. high school is retiring its logo and mascot named ‘Hot Spot,’, as shown in this handout image, after devastating wildfires in neighbouring communities cast them in a different light. View image in full screen
A B.C. high school is retiring its logo and mascot named ‘Hot Spot,’, as shown in this handout image, after devastating wildfires in neighbouring communities cast them in a different light. The Canadian Press

A high school in B.C.’s Southern Interior is retiring its logo and mascot named ‘Hot Spot’ after devastating wildfires in neighbouring communities cast them in a different light.

In a letter to families, the Lillooet Secondary School administration says the wildfire logo holds a different meaning after the fatal blaze that burned through Lytton, and the nearby Elephant Hill fire in 2017 that destroyed more than 100 homes.

Read more: Delays push cost to rebuild fire damaged Lytton, B.C. to $102M, says insurance bureau

The logo, featuring a flame burning atop crossed firefighting axes, was selected in 2017 for its connection to the local ecosystem, inclusivity and bold character.

Vice-principal Dave Remple, who led the selection process, says in an interview there was a noticeable rise in student pride and engagement after it was adopted to replace the baron logo.

However, he says regardless of what the mascot has come to mean to the school, it does not wish to contribute in any way to the ongoing trauma of wildfire survivors or disrespect of victims.

He says the only appropriate action is to respectfully retire the logo and begin the process anew.

“We’re very closely connected to these communities, this is just down the road from us,” he says. “We felt this was the right thing to do.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
