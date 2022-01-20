Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police seek help in locating missing 27-year-old London, Ont. man

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 20, 2022 4:38 pm
Robert Schikor of London Ontario
Robert Schikor, 27, of London, Ont. via London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old man.

Robert Eric Schikor of London was reported missing on Monday. Prior to that, police said Jan. 8 was the last time Schikor had contacted his family.

Read more: Police issue second call for information in search of missing 49-year-old man

Police describe Schikor as a Caucasian man standing at about six-feet-two-inches tall with a thin build and short brown hair.

Schikor has the name “Paisley” tattooed on his right forearm and an anchor tattooed “on the upper portion of his arms” as well.

Trending Stories

Police say he is known to frequent London’s downtown core and his clothing description is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Family and police are concerned for his welfare and anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent online and anonymously through Crime Stoppers’ website.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured' SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured
SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured – Jan 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagPolice tagLondon tagMissing Persons tagMissing Man tagLondon Police Service tag27-year-old tagRobert Eric Schikor tagRobert Schikor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers