Police seek help in locating missing 27-year-old London, Ont. man

Police in London, Ont., are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old man.

Robert Eric Schikor of London was reported missing on Monday. Prior to that, police said Jan. 8 was the last time Schikor had contacted his family.

Police describe Schikor as a Caucasian man standing at about six-feet-two-inches tall with a thin build and short brown hair.

Schikor has the name “Paisley” tattooed on his right forearm and an anchor tattooed “on the upper portion of his arms” as well.

Police say he is known to frequent London’s downtown core and his clothing description is unknown.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare and anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent online and anonymously through Crime Stoppers’ website.

