COVID-19: Peterborough area active lab-confirmed cases at 548; HKPR reports 373

The health unit’s COVID tracker, issued at 4:35 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 548 from 569 reported on Wednesday. On Monday there were 1,102 reported. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 4,618

Deaths: 41 — unchanged.

Hospitalized cases: 32, as of Thursday, according to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Cumulative hospitalized cases: 157 since the pandemic’s beginnings — unchanged. They make up approximately 3.5 per cent of all cases.

ICU admissions: 28 — one more since Wednesday.

Resolved cases: 82 more since Wednesday. The 4,029 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 87.2 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: Two new outbreaks declared since Wednesday, both in unidentified congregate living settings (No. 17 and No. 18). An outbreak at PRHC’s A5 inpatient unit has been resolved.

There are 17 other active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility (no. 16): Declared Jan. 19.

Declared Jan. 19. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Jan. 15.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Jan. 15. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Wednesday reported eight active cases among residents – up from five on Friday.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Wednesday reported eight active cases among residents – up from five on Friday. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9,

(no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9, Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Congregate living facility (No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5.

(No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Thursday morning, the facility reported 16 active cases — six residents and 10 staff members.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Thursday morning, the facility reported 16 active cases — six residents and 10 staff members. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 712 cases associated with 96 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 327 cases in the past 30 days and 76 cases over the past seven days.

Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

New lab-confirmed cases: 88 (41 in Northumberland County, 40 in City of Kawartha Lakes and seven in Haliburton County) over the last 24 hours

Active lab-confirmed cases: 373 — up from 349 reported on Wednesday

Deaths: 84 — unchanged from Monday. There have been 63 deaths reported in Kawarthas, 20 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: 19 people are currently in hospital — unchanged from Wednesday. Eight of the cases are in an intensive care unit — one more. There have been 147 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 81 in the Kawarthas (four more), with 62 in Northumberland (one more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged). As of noon Thursday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported nine hospitalized cases (three more) with seven identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”

Cumulative cases: 5,463 since the pandemic’s beginning.

Resolved cases: 5,019 — an additional 73 since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 92 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Outbreaks: 25 active — A new outbreak was declared late Wednesday at Extendicare Port Hope.

Other active outbreaks:

Community Living in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17

in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17 Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units,” the health unit reports. An initial outbreak was declared Jan. 4. The province on Wednesday reported 28 cases among inmates.

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units,” the health unit reports. An initial outbreak was declared Jan. 4. The province on Wednesday reported 28 cases among inmates. Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Northumberland County — which runs the shelter — reported five cases on Tuesday: two clients and three staff.

in Cobourg: Northumberland County — which runs the shelter — reported five cases on Tuesday: two clients and three staff. Christian Horizons in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14.

in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11 Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 on an inpatient rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 on an inpatient rehab unit. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Community Living Group Home Cobourg : Declared Jan. 7.

: Declared Jan. 7. Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Sunday, Jan. 16 reported 15 active cases: 11 residents and four staff members.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Sunday, Jan. 16 reported 15 active cases: 11 residents and four staff members. Legion Village in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6 Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.

Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5. Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5.

Declared Jan. 5. Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home noon Wednesday reported four active cases (down four) — one resident and three staff members (down four). There have been five resolved cases (one resident, seven staff members) since the outbreak’s onset.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home noon Wednesday reported four active cases (down four) — one resident and three staff members (down four). There have been five resolved cases (one resident, seven staff members) since the outbreak’s onset. Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4 Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 16 the home reported 22 active cases — seven residents and 15 staff. On Jan. 14 the home reported two residents had died amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 16 the home reported 22 active cases — seven residents and 15 staff. On Jan. 14 the home reported two residents had died amid the outbreak. Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.

in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Wednesday afternoon the home reported seven active cases — six residents and one staff member. All are fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Wednesday afternoon the home reported seven active cases — six residents and one staff member. All are fully vaccinated. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 16 reported 17 active cases — 14 residents and three staff members. A resident death was also reported at the home. On Jan. 18, the home reported no new cases.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 16 reported 17 active cases — 14 residents and three staff members. A resident death was also reported at the home. On Jan. 18, the home reported no new cases. Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Wednesday reported five active cases — all staff (down three) and no resident cases (down eight). They were all fully vaccinated.

long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Wednesday reported five active cases — all staff (down three) and no resident cases (down eight). They were all fully vaccinated. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 report four an additional three staff members and one resident

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 report four an additional three staff members and one resident Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, 2021, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 19 there were 19 active cases among inmates, down from 65 reported two days earlier.

