Four people hospitalized after three stabbings in Vancouver’s DTES

Vancouver police say four people were hospitalized after three separate stabbings on the city’s Downtown Eastside on Wednesday.

“We’re reviewing evidence to determine if any of these incidents are connected,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

“We’re troubled by this level of violence, and we’re concerned it could escalate.”

Police said the stabbings were among nine violent incidents officers were called to in the neighbourhood in one day.

The first stabbing happened just after 4:30 a.m. near Main and Hastings. Police were called after a 29-year-old man stumbled into a convenience store with a large cut on his face.

Police were later called to a street fight near Main and Hastings around 1:30 p.m.. where they found a man with a wound on his face and another with injures to his head and torso.

Investigators are looking for a five-foot-eight man wearing a grey and white hoodie, dark sweatpants and a black baseball cap, seen running north on Columbia Street in connection with that incident.

The third call came in around 6 p.m., when officers were called to an apartment near East Cordova and Columbia streets, after a man posted to social media that he was bleeding to death from a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the stabbings is asked to contact Vancouver police.