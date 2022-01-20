Tweed, Ont. man charged with impaired driving after vehicle ends up in ditch

Send this page to someone via email

Lennox and Addington County OPP have charged a man with impaired driving after his vehicle ended up in a ditch off Shannonville Road.

Police say moments before the accident, they had received complaints about an erratic driver that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Police believe the driver lost control before coming to a stop in the ditch.

They add the driver was showing signs of impairment and was brought back to the detachment.

Chadwick Miller, 34, of Tweed, is facing charges of driving while impaired, dangerous driving, driving while under suspension and failure to comply with a demand.

Miller will appear in a Napanee courtroom on Feb. 15.