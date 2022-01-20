Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Cold weather alert issued by medical officer for Hamilton area

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 9:50 am
Cold Weather Ontario View image in full screen
Hamilton's medical officer of health issued the city's third cold weather alert of 2022 on Jan. 20. Environment Canada says with the city's high will likely be only -13 but will feel like -18 with the windchill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Hamilton’s medical officer of health issued the city’s third cold weather alert for 2022 on Thursday with the expectation of wind chill values close to -20 in the daily high.

Environment Canada‘s forecast is calling for a high of -13 C with accompanying winds around 15 km/h, making that feel like -18.

“Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia,” Hamilton public health said in a release.

Read more: ‘We need it back’: GoFundMe seeks to replace heaters stolen from Hess Village restaurant patio

“During extreme cold weather conditions, please call, visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

The alert has now activated five city-run recreation centre warming locations at Bennetto on Hughson Street, Dominic Agostino Riverdale on Violet Drive, Huntington Park on Brentwood, Norman Pinky Lewis on Wentworth North and Westmount on Lynbrook Drive.

All will be open to the public including those considered vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. A full list of options can be seen on the city of Hamilton’s website.

The city’s general forecast is calling for cold and sun right through until Sunday, when more flurries are expected and a high of -6 C.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s winter storm cleanup expected to take all week' Ontario’s winter storm cleanup expected to take all week
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagHamilton tagHamilton news tagWinter weather tagSnowfall tagWind Chill tagCity of Hamilton tagExtreme Cold tagMedical Officer Of Health tagHamilton weather tagcold weather alert tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers