Cold weather alert issued by medical officer for Hamilton area

Hamilton’s medical officer of health issued the city’s third cold weather alert for 2022 on Thursday with the expectation of wind chill values close to -20 in the daily high.

Environment Canada‘s forecast is calling for a high of -13 C with accompanying winds around 15 km/h, making that feel like -18.

“Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia,” Hamilton public health said in a release.

“During extreme cold weather conditions, please call, visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours.”

The alert has now activated five city-run recreation centre warming locations at Bennetto on Hughson Street, Dominic Agostino Riverdale on Violet Drive, Huntington Park on Brentwood, Norman Pinky Lewis on Wentworth North and Westmount on Lynbrook Drive.

All will be open to the public including those considered vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. A full list of options can be seen on the city of Hamilton’s website.

The city’s general forecast is calling for cold and sun right through until Sunday, when more flurries are expected and a high of -6 C.