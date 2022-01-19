SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec’s Nunavik region moves into lockdown to contain Omicron, curfew in effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2022 10:35 pm
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services said it's a matter of time until the the highly transmissible Omicron mutation spreads in all communities. View image in full screen
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services said it's a matter of time until the the highly transmissible Omicron mutation spreads in all communities. Photo: Salluit Tourism

Quebec’s Nunavik region moved into lockdown on Wednesday, as more than half the northern territory’s 14 Inuit communities were dealing with community spread of COVID-19.

“It is just a matter of time until Omicron will spread in all communities,” read a statement from the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services, referring to the highly transmissible mutation of the novel coronavirus.

A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in effect across the region, which spans the northern third of the province. Schools and daycares remain open, but all non-essential public places are closed and private indoor gatherings are banned.

READ MORE: Iqaluit water crisis: City shuts down treatment plant due to fuel contamination

Health officials reported 28 new cases on Tuesday in the region, which had 260 active infections.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Quebec on Wednesday reported a rise of eight hospitalizations linked to the disease — the lowest daily increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since Dec. 17. Officials said 88 more people died of COVID-19.

The Health Department said 3,425 people were in hospital, after 359 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 351 were discharged. It said there were 285 people in intensive care, a drop of four from the day before.

Officials reported 6,123 new COVID-19 cases based on about 34,700 tests, 13.5 per cent of which came back positive. They said 110,035 doses of vaccine were administered in the previous 24 hours.

Related News
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers