Cornish Library temporarily closed after HVAC system failure

Send this page to someone via email

Less than year after reopening, the century-old Cornish Library has been forced to close its doors once again.

According to a City of Winnipeg press release, the site was closed due to a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system failure.

The Winnipeg library branch will remain closed until a replacement unit is installed.

4:44 Global Give Back: Golden Gate Middle School Global Give Back: Golden Gate Middle School – Apr 13, 2021

Originally, the library shut down in 2018 for much-needed renovations.

Story continues below advertisement

In May of 2021, the library re-opened with new upgrades to cater to modern needs, such as more space, accessible washrooms, a 24-hour book return, a children’s ‘family literacy playground,’ and refurbished computer areas.

As of now, it’s expected that the revamped library won’t open until spring 2022 at the earliest.

Anyone who has materials placed on hold can pick up their items at at Harvey Smith Library starting this upcoming Friday.

Anything that’s currently checked out can be returned at any library branch.

-with files from Sam Thompson