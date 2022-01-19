Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Cornish Library temporarily closed after HVAC system failure

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 3:54 pm
An artist's rendering of the upgraded Cornish Library prior to renovations.
An artist's rendering of the upgraded Cornish Library prior to renovations. City of Winnipeg

Less than year after reopening, the century-old Cornish Library has been forced to close its doors once again.

According to a City of Winnipeg press release, the site was closed due to a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system failure.

The Winnipeg library branch will remain closed until a replacement unit is installed.

Click to play video: 'Global Give Back: Golden Gate Middle School' Global Give Back: Golden Gate Middle School
Global Give Back: Golden Gate Middle School – Apr 13, 2021

Originally, the library shut down in 2018 for much-needed renovations.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In May of 2021, the library re-opened with new upgrades to cater to modern needs, such as more space, accessible washrooms, a 24-hour book return, a children’s ‘family literacy playground,’ and refurbished computer areas.

Read more: Century-old Cornish Library reopens Tuesday after years of renos

As of now, it’s expected that the revamped library won’t open until spring 2022 at the earliest.

Anyone who has materials placed on hold can pick up their items at at Harvey Smith Library starting this upcoming Friday.

Anything that’s currently checked out can be returned at any library branch.

-with files from Sam Thompson

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagCity of Winnipeg tagLibrary tagWinnipeg Library taglibrary closed tagCornish Library tagCornish Library Closed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers