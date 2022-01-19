Winnipeg fugitive accused of two homicides now behind bars, police say

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with two late-2021 homicide investigations.
Thunder Lightning Fontaine was wanted for first-degree murder in the Nov. 24 death of Angus Maple and second-degree murder in the death of Anthony Sinclair on Dec. 9.
He had evaded police until he was arrested early Tuesday, when police said they approached a vehicle with no plates parked on Stella Avenue.
Fontaine, one of the vehicle’s occupants, ran from police but was taken into custody after a short chase on foot.
A second person in the Angus Maple killing has also been identified and charged.
Tim Lecoy Maple, 33, faces second-degree murder charges and remains in custody.
