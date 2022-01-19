Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg fugitive accused of two homicides now behind bars, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 2:24 pm
Thunder Lightning Fontaine. View image in full screen
Thunder Lightning Fontaine. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with two late-2021 homicide investigations.

Thunder Lightning Fontaine was wanted for first-degree murder in the Nov. 24 death of Angus Maple and second-degree murder in the death of Anthony Sinclair on Dec. 9.

He had evaded police until he was arrested early Tuesday, when police said they approached a vehicle with no plates parked on Stella Avenue.

Fontaine, one of the vehicle’s occupants, ran from police but was taken into custody after a short chase on foot.

Read more: Winnipeg murder suspect at large now wanted in second homicide

 

Trending Stories

A second person in the Angus Maple killing has also been identified and charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Lecoy Maple, 33, faces second-degree murder charges and remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor' Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor
Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor – Dec 10, 2021

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagMurder tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg murder tagThunder Lightning Fontaine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers