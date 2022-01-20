Menu

Okanagan weather: Sunnier days ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 12:59 pm
Beautiful sunny skies return to the Okanagan to start the weekend. View image in full screen
Beautiful sunny skies return to the Okanagan to start the weekend. SkyTracker Weather

The risk of rain and snow on Thursday morning will shift to a chance of showers in the afternoon, as temperatures slide into mid-single digits late in the day.

However, the mercury will dip a few degrees below freezing Thursday night before surging to around 4 C on Friday afternoon, along with clearing skies.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 19' Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 19
Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 19

The weekend is shaping up to be much brighter than the workweek.

The forecast should see a return to partly-to-mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a few more clouds moving in on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will stay a few degrees above zero with overnight lows dropping back into mid-minus single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds will roll back in on Monday as temperatures stay above seasonal into the final week of January.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 19' B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 19
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 19
