Okanagan weather: Sunnier days ahead

The risk of rain and snow on Thursday morning will shift to a chance of showers in the afternoon, as temperatures slide into mid-single digits late in the day.

However, the mercury will dip a few degrees below freezing Thursday night before surging to around 4 C on Friday afternoon, along with clearing skies.

The weekend is shaping up to be much brighter than the workweek.

The forecast should see a return to partly-to-mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a few more clouds moving in on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will stay a few degrees above zero with overnight lows dropping back into mid-minus single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Clouds will roll back in on Monday as temperatures stay above seasonal into the final week of January.

