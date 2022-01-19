Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Special weather statement issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 10:39 am
Kitchener Market snow View image in full screen
The Kitchener Market. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County ahead of the afternoon commute on Wednesday.

The agency says that it will warm up across the southern portion of the province Wednesday, reaching highs in the mid-single digits.

Read more: Homeless man believed to have frozen to death in Alberta: RCMP

But things will change later this afternoon when a cold front will reach the area, causing temperatures to quickly drop below the freezing mark.

Trending Stories

Environment Canada says this could lead to icy conditions on highways and roads as well as walkways and parking lots.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford helps drivers dig out, gives people rides as massive storm hits southern Ontario

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, the Kitchener forecast will reach a high of around 2 C at around 11 a.m. before the temperature will begin to fall, reaching -5 C with a chance of flurries by 6 p.m.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagSpecial Weather Statement tagGuelph weather tagKitchener weather tagWaterloo weather tagCambridge weather tagGuelph forecast tagCambridge forecast tagKitchener forecast tagWaterloo forecast tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers