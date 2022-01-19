Special weather statement issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County ahead of the afternoon commute on Wednesday.

The agency says that it will warm up across the southern portion of the province Wednesday, reaching highs in the mid-single digits.

But things will change later this afternoon when a cold front will reach the area, causing temperatures to quickly drop below the freezing mark.

Environment Canada says this could lead to icy conditions on highways and roads as well as walkways and parking lots.

According to Environment Canada, the Kitchener forecast will reach a high of around 2 C at around 11 a.m. before the temperature will begin to fall, reaching -5 C with a chance of flurries by 6 p.m.