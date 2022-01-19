School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions Wednesday.

School Cancellations:

Pine Creek School Division

Portage La Prairie School Division – Oakville and Hutterian Schools will be closed

Lord Selkirk School Division

Hanover School Division

Sunrise School Division

Interlake School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Seine River School Division

Evergreen School Division

The following DSFM’s schools will also be closed Wednesday due to poor road conditions:

École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)

École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)

École Gilbert Rosset (Saint-Claude)

École Saint-Georges

École Saint-Jean-Baptiste

École Sainte-Agathe

École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)

École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)

École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre Joly)

École Régionale Notre-Dame (Notre-Dame de Lourdes)

École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)

École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)

École Lagimodière (Lorette)

École La Source (Shilo)

Daycares and preschools:

Balmoral Childcare Centre

Happy Time Nursery School in Beausejour

Stonewall Children’s Centre

Springfield Learning Centres in Anola

Gillis Play and Learn Centre

Buses:

Portage La Prairie School Division buses will not be running

Louis Riel School Division buses not running east of Plessis Road & South of Perimeter Hwy

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.