School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 6:25 am
It’s a day of school closures in Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions. View image in full screen
It’s a day of school closures in Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions.

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions Wednesday.

School Cancellations:

  • Pine Creek School Division
  • Portage La Prairie School Division – Oakville and Hutterian Schools will be closed
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Hanover School Division
  • Sunrise School Division
  • Interlake School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division
  • Lakeshore School Division
  • Seine River School Division
  • Evergreen School Division

 

The following DSFM’s schools will also be closed Wednesday due to poor road conditions:

  • École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
  • École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
  • École Gilbert Rosset (Saint-Claude)
  • École Saint-Georges
  • École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
  • École Sainte-Agathe
  • École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
  • École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
  • École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre Joly)
  • École Régionale Notre-Dame (Notre-Dame de Lourdes)
  • École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
  • École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)
  • École Lagimodière (Lorette)
  • École La Source (Shilo)

Daycares and preschools:

  • Balmoral Childcare Centre
  • Happy Time Nursery School in Beausejour
  • Stonewall Children’s Centre
  • Springfield Learning Centres in Anola
  • Gillis Play and Learn Centre

 

Buses:

  • Portage La Prairie School Division buses will not be running
  • Louis Riel School Division buses not running east of Plessis Road & South of Perimeter Hwy

 

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

