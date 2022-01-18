Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest one, search for two more suspects in Portage la Prairie armed robbery

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 10:19 pm
RCMP are searching for Jordan Chartrand and Mitchell Hunter in connection with a Portage la Prairie armed robbery. View image in full screen
RCMP are searching for Jordan Chartrand and Mitchell Hunter in connection with a Portage la Prairie armed robbery. Manitoba RCMP

One suspect has been arrested, but two are still on the loose as police look to catch those they allege were part of an armed robbery in Portage la Prairie Monday.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, police say three men entered a house on 3rd Street NE in Portage, with one of them carrying a firearm, and another carrying bear spray.

Those in the home were forced into the basement and sprayed, and the suspects proceeded to steal a number of items and flee the scene.

Trending Stories

The firearm was recovered in a nearby yard, but the suspects weren’t immediately located.

RELATED: Winnipeg man charged in morning grocery store robbery

One suspect, 29-year-old Maurice Merrick was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

But police are actively looking for two other men, 27-year-old Jordan Chartrand, and 38-year-old Mitchell Hunter.

Story continues below advertisement

Chartrand is 5’5″ and 120 pounds while Hunter is 5’11’ and 205 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-8767 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagPolice tagArmed Robbery tagPortage la Prairie tagBear Spray tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers