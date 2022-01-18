RCMP arrest one, search for two more suspects in Portage la Prairie armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

One suspect has been arrested, but two are still on the loose as police look to catch those they allege were part of an armed robbery in Portage la Prairie Monday.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, police say three men entered a house on 3rd Street NE in Portage, with one of them carrying a firearm, and another carrying bear spray.

Those in the home were forced into the basement and sprayed, and the suspects proceeded to steal a number of items and flee the scene.

The firearm was recovered in a nearby yard, but the suspects weren’t immediately located.

One suspect, 29-year-old Maurice Merrick was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

But police are actively looking for two other men, 27-year-old Jordan Chartrand, and 38-year-old Mitchell Hunter.

Chartrand is 5’5″ and 120 pounds while Hunter is 5’11’ and 205 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-8767 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.