Pole broken in half after snowplow hits street post in Scarborough: police

Police say a pole is broken in half after a snowplow struck a street post in Scarborough late Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Toronto police said a snow plow struck a street post at Sheppard Avenue East and Glen Watford Drive at around 5:42 p.m.
Police said the pole was broken in half and wires are down across the street, blocking the roadway.
Officers said Guild Electric has been notified, and cars are being diverted away from the area.
