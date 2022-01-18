Pole broken in half after snowplow hits street post in Scarborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a pole is broken in half after a snowplow struck a street post in Scarborough late Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Toronto police said a snow plow struck a street post at Sheppard Avenue East and Glen Watford Drive at around 5:42 p.m.

Police said the pole was broken in half and wires are down across the street, blocking the roadway.

Officers said Guild Electric has been notified, and cars are being diverted away from the area.

COLLISION:

Sheppard Av E + Glen Watford Dr

* 5:42 pm *

– Snow plow has struck a street post

– Pole is broken in half

– Wires down across street

– Blocking the roadway

– Guild Electric has been notified

– Car being diverted away#GO115622

^dh pic.twitter.com/yvUn5CxE78 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 18, 2022

