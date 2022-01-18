Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pole broken in half after snowplow hits street post in Scarborough: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 8:00 pm
In a tweet on Tuesday, Toronto police said a snow plow struck a street post at Sheppard Avenue East and Glen Watford Drive at around 5:42 p.m. View image in full screen
In a tweet on Tuesday, Toronto police said a snow plow struck a street post at Sheppard Avenue East and Glen Watford Drive at around 5:42 p.m. Global News

Police say a pole is broken in half after a snowplow struck a street post in Scarborough late Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Toronto police said a snow plow struck a street post at Sheppard Avenue East and Glen Watford Drive at around 5:42 p.m.

Read more: Parts of Ontario set to receive ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years

Police said the pole was broken in half and wires are down across the street, blocking the roadway.

Trending Stories

Officers said Guild Electric has been notified, and cars are being diverted away from the area.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagScarborough tagsnowstorm tagtoronto snowstorm tagSnowstorm Toronto tagOntario Snowstorm tagsnow plow collision tagcollision snow plow tagcollision toronto police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers