Comments

Crime

Woman with sword arrested after vehicles damaged on Oshawa street: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 10:08 am
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Global News

A 39-year-old woman armed with a sword was arrested after she allegedly damaged parked vehicles on a residential street in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Sunday at around 9:30 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a woman on Centre Street and John Street damaging vehicles.

Police said responding officers directed the woman to drop a “large sword” that she was armed with, but she “wouldn’t respond.”

Man charged in connection to Pickering voyeurism investigation, police say

When the woman turned toward the officers with the sword, an officer deployed his conducted energy weapon, police said. The woman was disarmed and arrested.

Police said she was taken to a local hospital for assessment and cleared.

She has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.

