Woman with sword arrested after vehicles damaged on Oshawa street: police

A 39-year-old woman armed with a sword was arrested after she allegedly damaged parked vehicles on a residential street in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Sunday at around 9:30 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a woman on Centre Street and John Street damaging vehicles.

Police said responding officers directed the woman to drop a “large sword” that she was armed with, but she “wouldn’t respond.”

When the woman turned toward the officers with the sword, an officer deployed his conducted energy weapon, police said. The woman was disarmed and arrested.

Police said she was taken to a local hospital for assessment and cleared.

She has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.