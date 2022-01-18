Menu

Highways out of Regina and area closed and under winter storm watch

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 10:22 am
Regina and area are currently under a winter storm watch and surrounding highways are closed until further notice. View image in full screen
Regina and area are currently under a winter storm watch and surrounding highways are closed until further notice. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Regina was still under a winter storm watch Tuesday, while parts of Saskatchewan had blizzard-like conditions throughout the evening and into  Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada said it was mainly cloudy in Regina on Tuesday morning with a 60 per cent chance of snow. There were blowing snow conditions in Regina and area, with winds gusting from the northwest at 50 to 80 km/h. By noon, wind gusts were expected to diminish to 30 to 50 km/h.

Read more: Winter storm watch issued in Saskatchewan, blizzard-like conditions possible

 

The temperature will fall to -18 C in Regina on Tuesday afternoon and the wind chill will be near -30. Environment Canada is warning about the risk of frostbite.

The highways around Regina were closed on Tuesday morning. Conditions were treacherous with zero visibility. Saskatchewan RCMP say motorists should avoid all travel until conditions improve.

Read more: Parts of Ontario set to receive ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years

If you must travel, check the road conditions at your departure point as well as your destination, police recommend.

Environment Canada expected temperatures to drop throughout Tuesday, and said the cold air will remain in place through to Wednesday before warmer air returns on Thursday.

Check alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline for updates on current road conditions.

Click to play video: 'Blizzard leaves icy mess across Saskatchewan highways, power outages in communities' Blizzard leaves icy mess across Saskatchewan highways, power outages in communities
Blizzard leaves icy mess across Saskatchewan highways, power outages in communities – Jan 14, 2021

 

