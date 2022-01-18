Highways out of Regina and area closed and under winter storm watch

Send this page to someone via email

Regina was still under a winter storm watch Tuesday, while parts of Saskatchewan had blizzard-like conditions throughout the evening and into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada said it was mainly cloudy in Regina on Tuesday morning with a 60 per cent chance of snow. There were blowing snow conditions in Regina and area, with winds gusting from the northwest at 50 to 80 km/h. By noon, wind gusts were expected to diminish to 30 to 50 km/h.

The temperature will fall to -18 C in Regina on Tuesday afternoon and the wind chill will be near -30. Environment Canada is warning about the risk of frostbite.

The highways around Regina were closed on Tuesday morning. Conditions were treacherous with zero visibility. Saskatchewan RCMP say motorists should avoid all travel until conditions improve.

If you must travel, check the road conditions at your departure point as well as your destination, police recommend.

Environment Canada expected temperatures to drop throughout Tuesday, and said the cold air will remain in place through to Wednesday before warmer air returns on Thursday.

Check alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline for updates on current road conditions.

