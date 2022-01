Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the homicide unit has taken over after a male was found dead inside a building in Etobicoke.

Police said they were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue at around 2:46 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said when officers arrived a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on suspects was released.

The victim’s age or identity was also not revealed.