Sports

Metropolitan-leading New York faces Toronto

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 18, 2022 3:16 am

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-9-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (25-10-4, first in the Metropolitan)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading New York Rangers face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Rangers are 16-3-0 in Eastern Conference games. New York averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 59 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 11-5-1 against conference opponents. Toronto is sixth in the league recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 18, Toronto won 2-1. Morgan Rielly recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 24 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 35 points. Mika Zibanejad has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-18 in 36 games this season. Auston Matthews has 10 goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Alexis Lafreniere: out (health protocols), Barclay Goodrow: out (health protocols).

Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner: out (health and safety protocols), Justin Holl: out (covid-19 protocol), Nick Ritchie: out (covid-19 protocol), Ondrej Kase: out (covid-19 protocol), Pierre Engvall: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
