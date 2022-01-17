Menu

OPP close Highway 7 between Kaladar and Perth

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 2:00 pm
The OPP have closed highway 7 between Kaladar and Perth due to the winter storm weather conditions. View image in full screen
The OPP have closed highway 7 between Kaladar and Perth due to the winter storm weather conditions. Global News file

The inclement weather has forced the Ontario Provincial Police to close a section of Highway 7.

Read more: Inclement weather leads to closures in Kingston, Ont. area

The highway is closed between Highway 41 at Kaladar and Perth due to winter storm weather conditions that are making the roads treacherous for driving.

Police say there are multiple vehicles blocking the highway while crews try to clear the area of snow.

Click to play video: 'Drivers stuck along major Toronto-area highways as historic winter storm blasts southern Ontario' Drivers stuck along major Toronto-area highways as historic winter storm blasts southern Ontario
Drivers stuck along major Toronto-area highways as historic winter storm blasts southern Ontario
