OPP close Highway 7 between Kaladar and Perth

The inclement weather has forced the Ontario Provincial Police to close a section of Highway 7.

The highway is closed between Highway 41 at Kaladar and Perth due to winter storm weather conditions that are making the roads treacherous for driving.

Police say there are multiple vehicles blocking the highway while crews try to clear the area of snow.

