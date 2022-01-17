Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

Woman threatened to kill Lindsay officers during altercation at business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 11:42 am
Police in Lindsay say a woman uttered death theats against officers on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay say a woman uttered death theats against officers on Sunday. Global News Peterborough file

A woman is facing charges following an altercation involving police officers in Lindsay on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, officers were called for reports of an unwanted person at an Angeline Street North business who had been asked to leave following “rude and obnoxious” interactions with staff, police said.

Police say the suspect left voluntarily with officers before becoming “uncooperative and re-entering the business.”

Read more: Lindsay police seek 4 suspects in armed home invasion, robbery at apartment

Officers escorted the woman from the property.

“Officers attempted to assist the individual with transportation, at which point the individual threatened to kill both officers and anyone else,” stated police.

The woman was subsequently arrested.

Kendall Anderson, 27, was arrested and charged with uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm and one count of contravention of the Trespass to Property Act.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 24.

