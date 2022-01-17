Guelph Storm win in return to the ice following COVID postponements

Send this page to someone via email

It has been nearly a month since the Guelph Storm played hockey, but the team beat the Kitchener Rangers 7-4 on Sunday at The Aud.

Seven different players scored for Guelph, while Owen Bennett turned away 14 shots in what was technically the Storm’s fourth straight win.

The Storm’s last game was played on Dec. 18 — a 4-1 win over the London Knights — before heading into the winter break. Since then, five games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.

The Rangers two previous games were also postponed.

Andrew LeBlanc and Carson Rehkopf each had a goal and assist for Kitchener in the loss. Pavel Cajan made 16 saves on 21 shots before being pulled in the second intermission for Jackson Parsons.

Guelph’s record of 18-8-1-1 puts them in third place of the OHL’s western conference. Kitchener sits in 8th place with a record of 13-15-1-1.

Next up, the Storm are scheduled to host the Flint Firebirds on Tuesday at the Sleeman Centre, while the Rangers welcome in the Windsor Spitfires on Friday.

All Guelph Storm games can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with play-by-play host Larry Mellott.