Traffic

Man taken to hospital after vehicle rolls over on Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 12:15 pm
Toronto Police say a man in his 70s has been taken to hospital as a precaution after receiving reports of a vehicle rollover on the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday. View image in full screen
Toronto Police say a man in his 70s has been taken to hospital as a precaution after receiving reports of a vehicle rollover on the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday. Albert Delitala / Global News

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled over on the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, Toronto police say.

In a tweet just after 10:40 a.m. Jan. 16, police said officers received reports of a vehicle rollover on the Gardiner Expressway at Bathurst Street.

Toronto police Cst. Edward Parks told Global News that people helped a man in his 70s out of his vehicle.

Edwards said the man was not visibly injured but was transported to hospital as a precaution.

He said officers believe there was black ice on the road at the time of the incident.

According to Edwards, tow trucks were on scene to remove the vehicle.

