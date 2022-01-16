Man taken to hospital after vehicle rolls over on Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled over on the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, Toronto police say.
In a tweet just after 10:40 a.m. Jan. 16, police said officers received reports of a vehicle rollover on the Gardiner Expressway at Bathurst Street.
Toronto police Cst. Edward Parks told Global News that people helped a man in his 70s out of his vehicle.
Edwards said the man was not visibly injured but was transported to hospital as a precaution.
He said officers believe there was black ice on the road at the time of the incident.
According to Edwards, tow trucks were on scene to remove the vehicle.
