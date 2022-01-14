COVID-19: Peterborough reports 1,119 active cases, 2 new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health ended the week with more than 1,100 active cases of COVID-19 and two new outbreaks, according to data from late Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID tracker, issued at 4:35 p.m., reported 1,119 active cases of COVID-19 — up from 1,083 reported on Thursday. Over the past 24 hours, the health unit reported 86 new lab-confirmed cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit notes active cases being reported are an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the total to 37. There were four deaths reported this week and 12 over the past month.

The health unit also reported another 50 resolved cases on Friday. The 3,154 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 73.1 per cent of the 4,310 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared.

Hospitalized cases

Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Thursday night reported 28 in-patients, down from 32 reported earlier in the day. At noon there were three cases in an intensive care unit. Dr. Lynn Mikula, executive vice-president, chief of staff and chief medical executive, has stated a “vast majority” of hospitalized cases had COVID-19 symptoms when they were admitted.

The 138 cumulative hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.2 per cent of all cases. Twenty-four of the cases required the intensive care unit — one more since Thursday.

On Monday, Mikula said the hospital had approximately 200 staff off work either due to COVID-19 illness or being identified as a high-risk contact.

Protest/vaccination

On Friday about 30 people gathered outside the health unit’s building on King Street for a protest against vaccinations and provincial restrictions amid the pandemic.

Medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott took to social media to express his concerns about “threatening antivaxxers” who he said were impeding work done by public health staff.

“Enough already. Everyone has the right to expressing their beliefs, no matter how wrong they may be,” he said in a Twitter thread. “But not at our expense. Healthcare workers and public health need protection and can’t be the site of these terrorizing demonstrations.”

Gotta love Friday's where instead of focusing on protecting the public's health and responding to this pandemic my @Ptbohealth team and I are ensuring our staff and building is safe from the threatening antivaxxers protesting out front. — Dr Thomas Piggott (He/Him) (@twpiggott) January 14, 2022

Peterborough police were at the scene, however, no incidents were reported.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith said he was “once again appalled and disgusted by the actions of the anti-mask/anti-vax groups” attempting to harass and intimidate health-care workers.

“It is never appropriate to protest at public health units, hospitals, or schools,” said Smith. “If you disagree with government decisions, feel free to express your opinions at Queen’s Park, Parliament Hill, or a constituency office.

“Our health-care workers are protecting the health and safety of all of the people of this province and they should be applauded for the work they are doing. Our pathway out of this pandemic is through vaccination. I strongly encourage all residents to get vaccinated. Dr. Piggott and his team have my full support.”

Vaccination rate

Daily updates for its vaccination data can be found on the COVID tracker website. Of note, 313,356 doses have been administered and 80.5 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) are fully vaccinated with two doses. The health unit reports 64,873 residents have now received a third dose/booster of a vaccine — 45.8 per cent of the eligible population (ages five and up).

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit reported two new outbreaks on Friday: a congregate living facility (no. 15) in Peterborough and Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook which reported five residents in one home area have had “preliminary positive results through rapid antigen testing.”

One of three outbreaks at PRHC — declared Jan. 7 on the neonatal unit — was declared resolved on Friday, leaving 17 active (unless noted, case details have not been made available):

Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living : Declared Jan. 14.

: Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 13) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 13) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9,

(no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9, Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. There were seven active cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. There were seven active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. The home as of Wednesday reported two cases among staff.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. The home as of Wednesday reported two cases among staff. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Congregate living facility (No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5

(No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

: Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence : Declared Jan. 2.

: Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 6): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 6): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Tuesday morning the facility reported 17 active cases — seven residents and 10 staff.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Tuesday morning the facility reported 17 active cases — seven residents and 10 staff. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 599 cases associated with 90 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 232 cases in the past 30 days and 75 cases over the past seven days.

