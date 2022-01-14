Man in 50s taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto Friday afternoon, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road at 2:45 p.m.
Toronto police said a man in his 50s suffered serious injuries.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre.
There is no word on what led to the collision.
