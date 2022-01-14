Menu

Canada

Man in 50s taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 4:37 pm
The scene of the collision at Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision at Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road. Marc Cormier / Global News

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto Friday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road at 2:45 p.m.

Toronto police said a man in his 50s suffered serious injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Trending Stories

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

