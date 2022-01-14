Man in 50s taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto Friday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road at 2:45 p.m.

Toronto police said a man in his 50s suffered serious injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

COLLISION:

Davenport Rd + Landsdowne Ave

– reports of a pedestrian struck

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– driver/vehicle remained o/s

– male 50's

– reports injuries are serious

– consider alternate route#GO88172

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 14, 2022

Advertisement