Okanagan weather: More mixed precipitation ahead

Sunny breaks return as the workweek begins, as temperatures will climb into mid-single digits on Monday afternoon.

Clearing skies slide back in Tuesday before mixed precipitation arrives late Wednesday as daytime highs continue to hover a few degrees above freezing.

That risk of mixed precipitation ramps up even further on Thursday before sunny breaks finally return to finish the week on Friday.

Daytime highs through the rest of the week will stay steady in the single digits.

The weekend ahead is looking slightly drier and sunnier with temperatures staying above seasonal.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

