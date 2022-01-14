Weekend cold weather alert issued by medical officer for Hamilton area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton’s medical officer of health has issued a cold weather alert for the city with low wind chill values expected overnight through to Sunday morning.

Friday night’s forecast is calling for a low of -19 C with accompanying winds between 20 km/h and 40 km/h which will make it feel like -26 C, according to Environment Canada.

“Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia,” Hamilton public health said in a release.

Read more: Hamilton councillor seeks to bring together stakeholders to address housing crisis

“During extreme cold weather conditions, please call, visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours.”

The alert has now activated five city-run recreation centre warming locations at Bennetto on Hughson Street, Dominic Agostino Riverdale on Violet Drive, Huntington Park on Brentwood, Norman Pinky Lewis on Wentworth North and Westmount on Lynbrook Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

All will be open to the public including those considered vulnerable and experiencing homelessness.

The city’s general forecast is calling for cold and flurries right through until Sunday, when it’s expected to warm up to a high of -6.