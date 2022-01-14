Menu

Crime

Mexican transport truck driver charged with impaired driving in Quinte West

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 10:48 am
A Mexican man is facing an impaired driving charge after his transport truck was pulled over in Quinte West. View image in full screen
A Mexican man is facing an impaired driving charge after his transport truck was pulled over in Quinte West. Global News file

A Mexican transport truck driver is facing an impaired driving charge after being stopped on the 401 near Aikins Road in Quinte West.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a complaint that a transport truck travelling westbound did not have its lights on and had difficulty staying in its lane.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop near Wooler Road in Quinte West where a standardized field sobriety test was administered, which the driver failed.

The driver was brought to the Lennox and Addington detachment, where he underwent a series of tests with a drug recognition expert.

Heinrich Blatz, 42, of Cuauhtémoc, Mexico has been charged with impaired driving.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in a Belleville courtroom on Feb. 3. His truck was impounded for seven days.

