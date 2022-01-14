Mexican transport truck driver charged with impaired driving in Quinte West

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Mexican transport truck driver is facing an impaired driving charge after being stopped on the 401 near Aikins Road in Quinte West.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a complaint that a transport truck travelling westbound did not have its lights on and had difficulty staying in its lane.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop near Wooler Road in Quinte West where a standardized field sobriety test was administered, which the driver failed.

The driver was brought to the Lennox and Addington detachment, where he underwent a series of tests with a drug recognition expert.

2:05 OPP search for woman abducted from her home in Wasaga Beach OPP search for woman abducted from her home in Wasaga Beach

Heinrich Blatz, 42, of Cuauhtémoc, Mexico has been charged with impaired driving.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in a Belleville courtroom on Feb. 3. His truck was impounded for seven days.