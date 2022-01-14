Peterborough police seek witnesses to crash on Technology Drive in December 2021

Witnesses are being sought to a serious collision in Peterborough in late December 2021.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, a red, four-door sedan was involved in a single-vehicle crash along Technology Drive.
Police say a 41-year-old woman was found outside the vehicle with serious injuries.
The victim eventually was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.
A man also suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Police on Friday issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
