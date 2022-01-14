SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Toronto opens 8,000 more COVID vaccine appointments for Sunday, Monday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 6:50 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Toronto mayor Tory outlines plan to ramp up school vaccinations' COVID-19: Toronto mayor Tory outlines plan to ramp up school vaccinations
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Toronto mayor Tory outlines plan to ramp up school vaccinations – Jan 6, 2022

Toronto Public Health says 8,000 more appointments will open up for this Sunday and Monday to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointments will be up for grabs starting Friday at 8 a.m. and will be for Jan. 16 and 17 across five of the City-run mass immunization clinics.

Appointments can be made through the provincial portal.

The five City-run clinics include: Cloverdale Mall, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Woodbine Mall and Mitchell Field Community Centre.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario to launch in-school COVID vaccine clinics as students, teachers head back to class

Anyone eligible in Toronto can book to receive their first, second or booster shot.

The City said so far, 49 per cent of young children aged 5 to 11 have at least one dose with 11 per cent of kids who are fully vaccinated. Of the aged 12 and older populations 89.8 per cent have at least one dose, almost 87 per cent are fully vaccinated and 48 per cent had received their booster.

