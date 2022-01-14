Toronto opens 8,000 more COVID vaccine appointments for Sunday, Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health says 8,000 more appointments will open up for this Sunday and Monday to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointments will be up for grabs starting Friday at 8 a.m. and will be for Jan. 16 and 17 across five of the City-run mass immunization clinics.

Appointments can be made through the provincial portal.

The five City-run clinics include: Cloverdale Mall, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Woodbine Mall and Mitchell Field Community Centre.

Anyone eligible in Toronto can book to receive their first, second or booster shot.

The City said so far, 49 per cent of young children aged 5 to 11 have at least one dose with 11 per cent of kids who are fully vaccinated. Of the aged 12 and older populations 89.8 per cent have at least one dose, almost 87 per cent are fully vaccinated and 48 per cent had received their booster.

