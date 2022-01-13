SQ makes arrest in fatal 2019 shooting at Brossard restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec’s organized crime unit confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old Laval man Thursday in connection with the death of Eric Francis De Souza in 2019.

De Souza was shot and killed on the night of May 10 while out at a restaurant located in Quartier Dix30 — a busy shopping district in Brossard, on the south shore of Montreal.

At the time, police said the victim had been shot in the head and that his death was linked to organized crime.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle waiting nearby. The getaway vehicle was later found torched on Highway 30.

The SQ said Joshua Sarroino is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

He is currently being detained at the Bordeaux prison in Montreal for possession of firearm-related offences.

Read more: Quebec provincial police seek information in 2019 fatal shooting in Brossard

The SQ says its investigation shows Sarroino played an important role within the ranks of a criminal organization operating a “grandparent” fraud scheme out of Quebec.

The scheme consists of contacting an elderly person and asking for an urgent payment to help a supposed family member.

The SQ said the organization would collect lists of names of seniors living in the United States and distribute them among members at a cost per name.

The SQ’s organized crime unit carried out what it called a massive operation in March 2021, specifically targeting criminal organizations specializing in grandparent-type fraud schemes.