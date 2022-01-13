Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SQ makes arrest in fatal 2019 shooting at Brossard restaurant

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 3:34 pm
This November 2020 file photo shows an SQ command post at Quartier Dix30, a busy shopping district where a man was fatally shot in 2019. View image in full screen
This November 2020 file photo shows an SQ command post at Quartier Dix30, a busy shopping district where a man was fatally shot in 2019. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

The Sûreté du Québec’s organized crime unit confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old Laval man Thursday in connection with the death of Eric Francis De Souza in 2019.

De Souza was shot and killed on the night of May 10 while out at a restaurant located in Quartier Dix30 — a busy shopping district in Brossard, on the south shore of Montreal.

Read more: Man shot, killed in Brossard Dix30 restaurant

At the time, police said the victim had been shot in the head and that his death was linked to organized crime.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle waiting nearby. The getaway vehicle was later found torched on Highway 30.

Trending Stories

The SQ said Joshua Sarroino is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

He is currently being detained at the Bordeaux prison in Montreal for possession of firearm-related offences.

Read more: Quebec provincial police seek information in 2019 fatal shooting in Brossard

The SQ says its investigation shows Sarroino played an important role within the ranks of a criminal organization operating a “grandparent” fraud scheme out of Quebec.

The scheme consists of contacting an elderly person and asking for an urgent payment to help a supposed family member.

Read more: Fatal shooting in Brossard linked to organized crime, SQ says

The SQ said the organization would collect lists of names of seniors living in the United States and distribute them among members at a cost per name.

The SQ’s organized crime unit carried out what it called a massive operation in March 2021, specifically targeting criminal organizations specializing in grandparent-type fraud schemes.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du Québec tagSQ tagOrganized Crime tagMontreal shooting tagQuartier Dix30 tagBrossard shooting tagEric Francis De Souza tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers