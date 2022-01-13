Peterborough police make impaired driving arrest in Lansdowne Street parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing impaired driving charges after an incident at a parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were called to a parking lot on Lansdowne Street East following reports of a woman who was “slumped over” the steering wheel of a vehicle that was still running while parked.

Officers determined the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

Kaitlynn Kelly, 30, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and Kelly was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 26, police said Thursday.