Crime

Peterborough police make impaired driving arrest in Lansdowne Street parking lot

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 11:55 am
A Peterborough woman was arrested for impaired driving on Wednesday at a Lansdowne Street parking lot. View image in full screen
A Peterborough woman was arrested for impaired driving on Wednesday at a Lansdowne Street parking lot. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough woman is facing impaired driving charges after an incident at a parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were called to a parking lot on Lansdowne Street East following reports of a woman who was “slumped over” the steering wheel of a vehicle that was still running while parked.

Officers determined the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Novice Peterborough driver charged with impaired driving, police say

Kaitlynn Kelly, 30, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and Kelly was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 26, police said Thursday.

