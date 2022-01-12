Head-on collision in Vaughan leaves 1 dead, police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a head-on collision in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said two vehicles were involved in a “serious” head-on collision on Teston Road on Wednesday.

Officers told Global News one person has died.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any other injuries.

SERIOUS COLLISION – Teston Rd is closed between Pine Valley Dr

and Weston Rd in Vaughan. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. YRP will update when roads reopen. — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 12, 2022

Police said Teston Road between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road is now closed.

Officers asked the public to avoid the area and to “take alternate routes.”

