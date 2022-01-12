Head-on collision in Vaughan leaves 1 dead, police say

One person is dead after a head-on collision in Vaughan, police say.
York Regional Police said two vehicles were involved in a “serious” head-on collision on Teston Road on Wednesday.
Officers told Global News one person has died.
It was not immediately clear whether there were any other injuries.
Police said Teston Road between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road is now closed.
Trending Stories
Officers asked the public to avoid the area and to “take alternate routes.”
York police grappling with shortage of drug recognition experts due to COVID-19
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments