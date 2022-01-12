Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Head-on collision in Vaughan leaves 1 dead, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 8:05 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

One person is dead after a head-on collision in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said two vehicles were involved in a “serious” head-on collision on Teston Road on Wednesday.

Read more: 19-year-old man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oshawa

Officers told Global News one person has died.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any other injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Teston Road between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road is now closed.

Trending Stories

Officers asked the public to avoid the area and to “take alternate routes.”

Click to play video: 'York police grappling with shortage of drug recognition experts due to COVID-19' York police grappling with shortage of drug recognition experts due to COVID-19
York police grappling with shortage of drug recognition experts due to COVID-19 – Dec 31, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Collision tagYork Regional Police tagVaughan tagYork Police tagYRP tagVaughan Fatal Collision tagfatal collision vaughan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers