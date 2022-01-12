Stratford, Ont. police arrest alleged porch pirate in west end package theft

Send this page to someone via email

Stratford, Ont., police have laid multiple charges against an alleged porch pirate they say was caught on home surveillance camera nabbing packages off of someone’s front porch.

Police said they were notified by a west end resident shortly before the noon-hour on Monday, who told officers they witnessed a man taking two Amazon packages from their porch after first being alerted by their security camera.

A description was provided, and police say officers later located a matching suspect in a nearby parking lot.

Police said they found the packages in a backpack, and allege the suspect was in possession of several other items including other people’s cheques and a licence plate that had been stolen in 2020.

The accused, a 33-year-old Stratford man, faces several charges including theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with undertaking and breach of probation.

The man has since been released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court in late February.

