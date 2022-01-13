Menu

Toonies for Tummies

By Staff Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 6:06 pm
Toonies for Tummies - image View image in full screen
Global News

Toonies for Tummies in partnership with Global News

Donate Now

The Grocery Foundation funds over 5,000 student nutrition programs across Western Canada, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. It’s estimated two million children are now at risk of going to school on an empty stomach. That’s one in three Canadian children.

Studies confirm that food insecurity is linked to a higher likelihood of poor mental health including an increased risk of suicidal mood and anxiety disorders.

That’s why Global News and Grocery Foundation are partnering for Toonies for Tummies, benefitting student nutrition programs supporting school-aged children in your community.

From now until March 31, you can help by

  • Making a donation online
  • By adding to your grocery bill at your local grocer.

For a list of participating retailers, and for more information, visit groceryfoundation.com/pages/toonies-for-tummies.

100% of your donations to Toonies for Tummies benefit Breakfast Club of Canada (Western and Atlantic Canada) & Student Nutrition Ontario.

