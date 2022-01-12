Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 97 south of Vernon closed because of vehicle incident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 1:13 pm
A map showing the location of the Highway 97 closure, south of Vernon. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the Highway 97 closure, south of Vernon. DriveBC

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 south of Vernon are closed, according to DriveBC.

The closure is due to a vehicle incident around two kilometres south of Coldstream, between Kalamalka Lakeview Drive and Birnie Road.

DriveBC, which first reported the incident at 8:30 a.m., says a detour is in effect, via Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

Read more: B.C. extends state of emergency; cites potential flooding, ongoing highway damage

The next update will be at 11 a.m.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for regions to the east of the Okanagan, with rain falling in the Valley.

Story continues below advertisement

For the Okanagan, Environment Canada is calling for periods of wet snow mixed with rain for Wednesday, along with a high of 3 C and a low of 1 C.

Trending Stories

The national weather agency called for a risk of freezing rain in the morning, with wet snow mixing with rain in the afternoon before ending in the evening. It’s also calling for fog patches to develop overnight.

Also, DriveBC is reporting a collision along the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous, resulting in single-lane, alternating traffic. The next update will be 11 a.m.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 11' Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 11
Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 11
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagEnvironment Canada tagVernon tagTraffic tagNorth Okanagan tagHighway 97 tagcoldstream tagdrivebc taghighway 97 closure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers