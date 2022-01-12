Highway 97 south of Vernon closed because of vehicle incident

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 south of Vernon are closed, according to DriveBC.
The closure is due to a vehicle incident around two kilometres south of Coldstream, between Kalamalka Lakeview Drive and Birnie Road.
DriveBC, which first reported the incident at 8:30 a.m., says a detour is in effect, via Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.
The next update will be at 11 a.m.
Snowfall warnings are in effect for regions to the east of the Okanagan, with rain falling in the Valley.
For the Okanagan, Environment Canada is calling for periods of wet snow mixed with rain for Wednesday, along with a high of 3 C and a low of 1 C.
The national weather agency called for a risk of freezing rain in the morning, with wet snow mixing with rain in the afternoon before ending in the evening. It’s also calling for fog patches to develop overnight.
Also, DriveBC is reporting a collision along the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous, resulting in single-lane, alternating traffic. The next update will be 11 a.m.
For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.
