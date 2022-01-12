Highway 97 south of Vernon closed because of vehicle incident

Send this page to someone via email

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 south of Vernon are closed, according to DriveBC.

The closure is due to a vehicle incident around two kilometres south of Coldstream, between Kalamalka Lakeview Drive and Birnie Road.

DriveBC, which first reported the incident at 8:30 a.m., says a detour is in effect, via Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

The next update will be at 11 a.m.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for regions to the east of the Okanagan, with rain falling in the Valley.

Recent snowfall and freezing rain has led to icy and slippery roads throughout the North Okanagan. Speed limits are meant for ideal conditions so please slow down, use caution, and give yourself additional time to make it safely to your destination this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ds1ALplhjs — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) January 12, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

For the Okanagan, Environment Canada is calling for periods of wet snow mixed with rain for Wednesday, along with a high of 3 C and a low of 1 C.

The national weather agency called for a risk of freezing rain in the morning, with wet snow mixing with rain in the afternoon before ending in the evening. It’s also calling for fog patches to develop overnight.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 vehicle incident has closed both directions in #Sicamous between Seed Frtg and Malakwa Loop Rd. Single lane alternating traffic. Crews on scene. Please watch for traffic control. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 12, 2022

Also, DriveBC is reporting a collision along the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous, resulting in single-lane, alternating traffic. The next update will be 11 a.m.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Story continues below advertisement

4:08 Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 11 Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 11