Cyclist sent to hospital following collision with car in Welland, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 12:13 pm
Police say a bicycle rider was sent to hospital after a collision with a Toyota sedan near a Welland intersection on Tuesday January 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Police say a bicycle rider was sent to hospital after a collision with a Toyota sedan near a Welland intersection on Tuesday January 11, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

A cyclist was sent to hospital after a crash with a sedan in Welland, Ont., on Tuesday, according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).

Police say the two came together around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Main Street and McAlpine Avenue South.

Investigators say an 83-year-old man riding southbound on East Main Street pulled in front of a white Toyota Corolla. The car swerved but hit the bicycle and a wall.

Trending Stories

The cyclist suffered “life-threatening injuries” while the 42-year-old driver was not seriously hurt, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives say they are still seeking witnesses to the incident.

