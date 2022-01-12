Cyclist sent to hospital following collision with car in Welland, Ont.

A cyclist was sent to hospital after a crash with a sedan in Welland, Ont., on Tuesday, according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).
Police say the two came together around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Main Street and McAlpine Avenue South.
Investigators say an 83-year-old man riding southbound on East Main Street pulled in front of a white Toyota Corolla. The car swerved but hit the bicycle and a wall.
Trending Stories
The cyclist suffered “life-threatening injuries” while the 42-year-old driver was not seriously hurt, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing and detectives say they are still seeking witnesses to the incident.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments