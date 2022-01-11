RCMP search for missing 70-year-old woman last seen in Thompson

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old woman last seen in Thompson.

Magdalena Rzemislawska was last spotted January 8 at a shelter on Churchill Drive at around 9:45 a.m.

She is 5’6″ and 162 pounds with shoulder-length grey hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark blue jacket, camouflage pants and brown work boots when she was last seen.

Rzemislawska does not speak English, but is believed to speak Polish.

Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.