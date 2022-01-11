Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

One man dead after house fire in Bowsman

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 8:16 pm
One man dead after house fire in Bowsman - image View image in full screen
Global News

A 51-year-old man has died after a house fire in the community of Bowsman, just north of Swan River.

RCMP was called to the residence on 4th Avenue in Bowsman at 8:30 Tuesday morning, and arrived to find heavy smoke.

RELATED: Woman killed in Garden Hill First Nation house fire

Trending Stories

Family members told them that the homeowner may still be inside. After battling the blaze and eventually entering the home, police removed the man and he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFatal Fire tagStructure Fire tagSwan River tagBowsman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers