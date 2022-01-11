One man dead after house fire in Bowsman

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man has died after a house fire in the community of Bowsman, just north of Swan River.

RCMP was called to the residence on 4th Avenue in Bowsman at 8:30 Tuesday morning, and arrived to find heavy smoke.

RELATED: Woman killed in Garden Hill First Nation house fire

Family members told them that the homeowner may still be inside. After battling the blaze and eventually entering the home, police removed the man and he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.