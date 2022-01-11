Menu

Crime

Witnesses sought after Mississauga shooting that left man critically injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 4:01 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a shooting in Mississauga that left a man critically injured last week.

Police said officers were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 5 for a shooting.

A man was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Mississauga

A dark-coloured SUV was reportedly seen fleeing the area.

Police said the investigation is still “in its early stages.”

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

—with files from Gabby Rodrigues

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
