Witnesses sought after Mississauga shooting that left man critically injured

Peel Regional Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a shooting in Mississauga that left a man critically injured last week.

Police said officers were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 5 for a shooting.

A man was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A dark-coloured SUV was reportedly seen fleeing the area.

Police said the investigation is still “in its early stages.”

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

—with files from Gabby Rodrigues