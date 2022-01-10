Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP seek missing Ingersoll woman last seen in London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 10, 2022 6:07 pm
Michelle Walda, 49, of Ingersoll, Ont.
Michelle Walda, 49, of Ingersoll, Ont. via Oxford County OPP

Oxford County OPP are asking the public for help as officers search for a missing Ingersoll woman who was last seen in London, Ont.

On Monday morning, police say they were requested to check on the well-being of Michelle Walda, 49.

Police later discovered the woman from Ingersoll was last seen along Commissioners Road East in London at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Trending Stories

Read more: London police looking for suspect in Oakridge neighbourhood arson investigation

Walda is described as standing five-feet nine-inches with a medium build and dark, shoulder-length curly hair. Police say she was wearing tortoise shell glasses.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be sent anonymously at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com or by contacting 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagOPP tagmissing person tagMissing Woman tagOxford County tagIngersoll tagMichelle Walda tagMissing Ingersoll Resident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers