OPP seek missing Ingersoll woman last seen in London, Ont.

Oxford County OPP are asking the public for help as officers search for a missing Ingersoll woman who was last seen in London, Ont.

On Monday morning, police say they were requested to check on the well-being of Michelle Walda, 49.

Police later discovered the woman from Ingersoll was last seen along Commissioners Road East in London at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Walda is described as standing five-feet nine-inches with a medium build and dark, shoulder-length curly hair. Police say she was wearing tortoise shell glasses.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be sent anonymously at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com or by contacting 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

