COVID-19: Fleming College in Peterborough pauses booster requirement to attend campus

Fleming College in Peterborough has paused its original requirement of a third COVID-19 dose (booster shot) by the spring to attend its campuses or facilities.

On Monday, college president Maureen Adamson announced the college is “changing our decision” on its Jan. 3 announcement that all students, employees and visitors would be required to show proof of a third COVID-19 vaccine dose/booster to access its campuses, effective March 1.

Adamson says the change comes amid feedback on the college’s initial announcement.

“We have heard your feedback on some of the complexities and logistical challenges that would make it difficult for many people to meet the deadline and we are changing our decision,” she stated on Monday. “You will no longer need to have a third shot by March 1, 2022.

“The college will continue to monitor shifts in the provincial and local landscape with regard to changing vaccine requirements and availability and will revise the timelines in the policy at a future date.”

Adamson notes the college’s existing policy of having two vaccine doses (fully vaccinated) to visit a Fleming facility remains in effect.

“It remains our strong belief that everyone should get a booster shot at the earliest possible time in order to protect yourselves and our communities,” she said.

“Thank you for your feedback on this issue. While we made this decision with your safety in mind, we also recognize that it is important to pivot quickly when we receive strong feedback and when so many variables are changing quickly.”

Fleming was initially scheduled to have a return to in-person learning this semester with classes originally set for the first week in January. However, the region’s case surges due to the Omicron variant prompted the college to delay beginning classes until the week of Jan. 17 with all classes to be delivered online. A return to in-person learning is targeted for Jan. 31.

Fleming College has not publicly reported any active cases of COVID-19 at its Peterborough, Lindsay and Haliburton campuses since resuming classes in September 2021.

Peterborough Public Health on Monday reported more than 1,100 active cases within its jurisdiction.

