Novice Peterborough driver charged with impaired driving: police

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving and other charges following an incident on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers on bike patrol noticed a car being driven “erratically” in the area of Rubidge and Townsend streets. The officers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop when the vehicle stopped in the area of Rubidge and Dalhousie streets.

The driver of the car was determined to be impaired by alcohol, police said.

Riley Boyle, 25, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and under the Highway Traffic Act he was additionally charged with novice driver — BAC above zero, failure to surrender an insurance card, failure to notify change of address on a licence and using a turn signal improperly.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 25, police said Monday.