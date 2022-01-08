Toronto police investigating crash that shut down part of DVP

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are continuing to investigate a serious crash that led to the closure of part of the Don Valley Parkway Friday morning.

Police said officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash at around 6:20 a.m. on the DVP at the Millwood Road bridge.

In a news release Saturday, police said a blue 2014 Mazda 3 bring driven by a 25-year-old woman northbound on the DVP lost control and struck the centre median.

The vehicle flipped over the median and landed in the southbound lanes, police said.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the car — a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man — were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Don Valley Parkway was closed in the area following the crash. Northbound lanes were reopened faster than the southbound lanes, which were closed for several hours.

Toronto police’s Traffic Services unit is continuing to investigate.

Investigators said they’re looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are also looking for any dashcam footage of the area or incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Don Valley Pkwy S/Don Mills Rd

– Police are on scene with @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire

– 3 people with injuries

– 2 may have been ejected from the vehicle

– Consider alternate routes of travel at this time, the DVP is closed in both directions#GO39063

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 7, 2022

